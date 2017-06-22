An Exclusive Look at Dominique Ansel’s Shake Shack Cake Fries

James Beard Award winner Dominique Ansel is a great lover of Shake Shack. It is reportedly a bad idea to get between him and his ’Shroom burger. And today, as the Shack flagship moves into its fourth day of birthday festivities and its official anniversary, he will build an epic cake in Madison Square Park. Ansel plans to unveil the 6-foot-long masterpiece at 6 p.m., but before then you can still get your hands on his limited-edition cake fries (chocolate, salted caramel or lemon-raspberry). Also on the docket today: Danny Meyer’s original hot dog cart, music and another onetime-only collaboration: Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm’s black truffle burger. Sounds just decadent.

