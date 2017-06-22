An Exclusive Look at Dan Barber in Netflix’s Upcoming Chef’s Table Series

Sea urchin featured in an upcoming episode of Netflix's new series Chef's Table
© Netflix
Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

Netflix continues to throw down incredible original content, and their latest takes an in-depth look at some of the world’s best chefs. Chef’s Table, the docu-series from the man behind Jiro Dreams of Sushi, goes inside the restaurants and minds of Massimo Bottura, Francis Mallmann, Niki Nakayama, Ben Shewry, Magnus Nilsson and Dan Barber. Ahead of our planned binge-watch of all six episodes on April 26, we got an exclusive clip of Barber explaining why a plate of food can be one of the most powerful things in the world. Check it out below.   

You can see all six episodes of Chef’s Table on Netflix beginning April 26 at 12:01 a.m. PST.

Related: Alain Ducasse and the Mystery of the Bluehill Butter 
wastED Turns Food Waste into Pop-Up Restaurant 
The Simple 5-Step Plan to Cure Your Binge-Watching Addiction

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up