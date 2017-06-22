Everything You Ever Wanted This St. Patrick's Day: Guinness Corned Beef Nachos

St. Patty's Day is all about celebrating large and indulging in the Irish classics: corned beef and Guinness.

Here is my take on a classic Irish corned beef hash—in nacho form: Guinness-braised corned beef potato nachos served with a homemade Guinness BBQ sauce.

Guinness Corned Beef Nachos

Serves 4 to 6 hungry people

Guinness BBQ Sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic

1/2 cup red onion

1 cup Guinness

3/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sweet pepper

Guinness Corned Beef

2 pounds corned beef

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1 1/2 cups Guinness

5 pounds russet potatoes

Canola oil, for frying

4 cups old cheddar, grated

4-6 eggs (1 per person)

3 to 4 jalapeños, finely diced

1/3 cup green onions, finely diced

Radishes, cilantro and lime, for garnish

Heat a saucepan over medium. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to the pan. When hot, add onions and garlic and cook, stirring often, until translucent (about 8 minutes). Add red onion and cook for 2 more minutes. Add Guinness, ketchup, Worcestershire and spices and bring to a simmer. Allow the sauce to simmer over medium-low heat for 15 minutes, until thickened. Puree with a hand blender.

Preheat oven to 325°.

Pat dry corned beef with paper towel and place in an 8-by-10-inch pan. Rub the beef with brown sugar, paprika and cayenne, until nicely coated. Pour Guinness over the beef and place in the oven for 2 1/2 hours. Remove from the oven and allow for cool for 30 minutes. Dice into 1/2-inch cubes.

While beef is cooking, slice potatoes into rounds, 1/4-inch thick, and cover in cold water for 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry with paper towel.

Heat 2 inches of canola oil in a deep Dutch oven (or deep fryer) to 325°. Working in batches, fry potato slices for 8 to 10 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Place cooked chips on paper towel to remove excess oil.

Heat oven to 400°.

On a baking sheet, place a layer of chips followed by cheese, beef, jalapeños and green onions. Repeat 2 more times. Place in the preheated oven until the cheese has melted (about 8 minutes).

While the cheese is melting, fry eggs sunny-side up in medium pan. Top the nachos with fried eggs and more jalapeños, green onions and diced radishes. Serve with Guinness BBQ sauce.

