Everyone Get Excited, It's Thanksgiving Sandwich Season

It's too easy at this point to take whacks at the seasonal piñata that is pumpkin spice. So instead, of digging up some cinnamon and nutmeg-heavy sandwich to gawk at, we’re focused on another big fall perk: Thanksgiving leftovers. The Thanksgiving morning-after classic, is always piled with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and whatever else your greedy heart desires. What other time of year is such magnificent gluttony sanctioned?

So good is the leftovers sandwich that even chefs have taken it up, putting it on their menus well in advance of the holiday. And we applaud their efforts. Here are three of our recent favorites in NYC.

Where to get it:

Broken Spoke Rotisserie: The "TND"—turkey and dressing, that is—starts from braised turkey leg meat, folded together with stuffing and all those awesome stuffing-y flavors (sage, thyme, onion powder). All that's heated up in a crock-pot and loaded on a potato bun with cranberry sauce on top if you want it (you do). According to chef Ed Carew, "It's usually served with a side of Budweiser, and allows the body to consume unheard-of amounts of alcohol." Duly noted.

Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken: The "Chicken Gobbler," hitting the menu on November 1, opts for chicken over turkey—matzoh-coated fried chicken, that is, with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce.

Num Pang: Why shouldn't a Cambodian sandwich shop get in on the turkey sandwich action? Their "Hoisin BBQ Pulled Turkey Pang," served exclusively at their 75 Broad Street location, takes roasted turkey and dresses it with a spicy hoisin BBQ sauce and ginger-peppercorn pickled cranberries, along with Num Pang’s usual accouterments (chili mayo, pickled daikon and carrot, fresh herbs). Traditional? Nope. Awesome? Affirmative.

