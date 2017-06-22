Even Meat Eaters Will Love This Vegetarian Super Bowl Sandwich

Vegetarians have long struggled with dining out at sporting events. Trying to satisfy hunger with a stale pretzel or looking for some nutritional balance in a large bag of salty, greasy popcorn has left non-meat eaters hungry (and usually drunk way too fast on expensive beer in an empty stomach). Over the past few years, stadiums and arenas have made moves to up their food game by bringing in celebrity chefs, and also offering innovative vegetarian options. Levi’s Stadium, home of this Sunday’s Super Bowl, reopened in 2014 with a food-focused program from hospitality group Centerplate that includes over a dozen vegan options. One of their most popular new items, appealing to both meat eaters and vegetarians alike, is the Jackfruit Sandwich, which mimics a Southern barbecue sandwich. Jackfruit gets smoked then braised with barbecue sauce, vegetable stock and tomato paste, before finally being topped with an apple-jalapeño dressing, shredded carrots and cabbage all loaded into a sweet Hawaiian roll.

If you can’t make it to the Super Bowl this year but want the full experience while you watch at home, here’s how to make your own seriously delicious barbecue jackfruit sandwich.

Barbecue JACKFRUIT SANDWICHES

From Centerplate chef Santana Diaz

Makes 6 Sandwiches

Ingredients

Sandwiches

6 Kings Hawaiian Rolls

Apple-jalapeño dressing (see below recipe)

18 ounces shredded cabbage and carrot

30 ounces jackfruit, fresh, cleaned, seeded

15 ounces smoked barbecue sauce

8 ounces vegetable stock

1 ounce tomato paste

Apple-Jalapeño Dressing

(NOTE: You can store remaining dressing in the fridge for up to 3 days.)

6 1/2 ounces apple cider vinegar

25 ounces unsweetened apple sauce

1/8 ounce Dijon mustard

1/8 ounce dill weed, finely chopped

1/8 ounce kosher salt

4 ounces jalapeño pepper, finely chopped

20 ounces canola oil

Instructions

1. Toss cabbage and carrot with apple-jalapeño dressing, check seasoning, set aside.

2. Place jackfruit, smoked barbecue sauce, tomato paste and 4 ounces of vegetable stock in an oven-proof saucepan; bring to a slow simmer, cover and braise in oven until jackfruit is tender. Add more stock if needed.

3. To build the sandwich, toast egg bun, place braised jackfruit on the bottom part of the bun, place cabbage slaw on top of the jackfruit, place the other half of the bun on top.

Related: How to Make Super Bowl Garlic Fries

Stacked Super Bowl Recipes That Will Put Your Party Over the Top

The Super Bowl Party Drinking Game for Non-Sports Fans