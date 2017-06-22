Even Kanye West Can’t Cut the Line at Austin’s Franklin BBQ

Austin’s Franklin BBQ is famous for a lot of reasons. At the top of the list, of course, is its heralded barbecue, which, in turn led to its almost-as-famous lines, often hours long. The snaking masses of humanity outside Aaron Franklin’s humble stand begat a cottage industry of line place holders, which Franklin BBQ very publically decided to ban – officially giving the restaurant a reputation of having one of the strictest line cutting policies in the biz.

And now, the BBQ joint has another trophy for its shelf of strictness. According to the New York Times, even Kanye West wasn’t allowed to skip ahead to the front to get his hands on that legendary brisket. They must not have recognized him, right? Not the case. “Kanye West wanted to cut the line and we didn’t let him,” Benjamin Jacob, the hot spot’s general manager, told the Times. “Everybody’s equal.” Wait, was Kim there? Would that have changed your mind?

Apparently, only one person has ever been granted a speed pass exception: President Barack Obama back in 2014. Talk about the most powerful man in the free world.

But the bigger question: Did Kanye, who is as legendarily self-involved as Franklin BBQ’s lines are long, actually wait to score some brisket? As First We Feast point outs, a Twitter feed dedicated to the restaurant said he was rumored to be there last March, but no actual photos ever surfaced. Based on the social media storm that has ensued during Kanye’s other populist eating stops, the answer is probably “unlikely.”

And let’s be honest: If I know anything about the rich and famous, it’s that a restaurant with a three hour wait that doesn’t give any sort of priority to superstar guests is likely a lousy place for celebrity sightings.

