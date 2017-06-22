Elvis Knows How To Cure Your Hangover

Where: Pinewood Social, Nashville

What: From what we know about Elvis, he was a sufficiently hard-livin' dude, so he should've figured out how to cure a hangover. That's why we'll trust in the powers of The Graceland at Pinewood Social—a waffle with peanut butter mousse, bacon, and fresh banana. Bacon and peanut butter, you say? Case closed.

Wash it down with: A Bloody Mary (with vodka) or a Bloody Maria (mezcal with a jalapeño shrub)…. or an "Italian Coke," with Ramazzotti Amaro and Carpano Antica sweet vermouth? The choice is yours.

