Eggs in a Spicy Pork Sauce Will Lift You From Hangover Hell

Where: Formento's, Chicago

What: The day after a big night out can feel like purgatory—a grim no-man's-land, stuck between giddy inebriation and foggy sobriety. So what better to remedy these ills than "Eggs in Purgatory": eggs poached in a spicy pork-tomato "gravy" with creamy polenta. Meaty, substantial and oh-so-satisfying.

Wash it down with: Something light and easy-drinking, like the popular "Italian Ice”—Ketel One Citroen, basil simple syrup, lemon and elderflower liqueur.

