Eggs Kejriwal Will Keep Your Brunch Secret Safe

Where: Paowalla, NYC

What: These “Eggs Kejriwal” are a longtime favorite of acclaimed chef Floyd Cardoz, who serves them at his modern-Indian restaurant Paowalla. The story goes that a certain Devi Prasad Kejriwal loved eggs, but couldn’t eat them, according to the particular vegetarianism practiced locally. So the chef at the Willingdon Sports Club hid an egg under a blanket of melted cheese and chilies.

At Paowalla, Cardoz starts with thick-cut brioche, baked in the wood-burning oven, which is topped with a runny sunnyside-up egg, New York Cheddar mixed with serrano chiles, and a green chile chutney with coconut oil. Secret eggs might be the tastiest eggs of all.

Wash it down with: The “Royal Shandy,” with gin, grapefruit, rosemary, and IPA.