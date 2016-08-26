19 Incredible, Hangover-Curing Egg Dishes

When it comes to hangover cures, there are many brunch staples to choose from—French toasts, pancakes, burritos, and even burgers. Some skip the breakfast menu all together and head straight for a sandwich and fries. But truth be told, there's only one surefire ingredient you need to nurse your bleary-eyed self back to enjoying your weekend: eggs. These dishes are hard evidence that the best hangover cures come poached, scrambled or sunny side up.

1 of 19 © Kailley Lindman

Eggs in Purgatory

Where: Formento's, Chicago

What: The day after a big night out can feel like purgatory—a grim no-man's-land, stuck between giddy inebriation and foggy sobriety. So what better to remedy these ills than "Eggs in Purgatory": eggs poached in a spicy pork-tomato "gravy" with creamy polenta. Meaty, substantial and oh-so-satisfying. 

2 of 19 © Dennis Prescott

Avocado Bacon & Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict is the quintessential brunch dish. Unfortunately, some cooks shy away from it, thinking it’s too hard or time consuming to make at home. This recipe is really straightforward, doesn’t take a long time and lets you get back to that mimosa with your brunch guests.

Get the recipe.

3 of 19 Courtesy of Balaboosta

Shakshuka

Where: Balaboosta; NYC

What: Shaksouka is one of the world’s best hangover cures, a fact well known to overzealous fans ofarak, the traditional Middle Eastern anise seed liquor. A simple, comforting Israeli dish of eggs baked into a rich tomato sauce, the shaksouka at Nolita’s Balaboosta is served with grilled sourdough and arecommended add-on of spicy lamb sausage. The restaurant’s chef, Tel Aviv native Einat Admony, is a legend in the world of Middle Eastern cooking, and her house-made merguez, with lamb sourced from old-school Soho butcher shop Pino’s Prime Meats, deftly displays her artistry.

4 of 19 © Chris Godley

Bacon and Egg Ravioli

Where: Tanzy, Westwood, CA

What: Anything with bacon and eggs makes an ideal brunch—so why shouldn't pasta get in on the fun? At Tanzy, the "Bacon & Eggs" Ravioli comes with a soft poached egg, ricotta cheese, wilted spinach and a bacon vinaigrette. (We'd like to hear the words "bacon vinaigrette" more often.)

 

5 of 19 © Kevin Marple

Thai Eggs Benedict

Where: Malai Kitchen, Dallas, TX

What: Eggs Benedict—seen ’em. Thai Eggs Benedict? That sounds a little more interesting. At Malai Kitchen, made-from-scratch coconut biscuits are piled with shrimp, Thai basil, spinach and Thai chile hollandaise—served with cheesy rice “grits,” the perfect intersection of Thai and Texan. 

6 of 19 © Francesco Tonelli

Mushroom & Fried Egg Pizza

Where: ABC Kitchen, NYC

What: Earthy, mixed mushrooms straight from the farmers' market, salty Parmesan, fresh oregano and ricotta all perfectly placed on hand-tossed, whole-wheat pizza dough. Top that with an egg and you have a late-night hangover cure done breakfast style. Embrace hedonism and simply slice the whole egg, allowing the runny yolk to work its way all over the rustic pizza. Relax, chow down and let that salty, bread-y, eggy goodness make you feel 1,000 times better.

7 of 19 © Michael Tulipan

Toad in the Hole Grilled Cheese

Where: Faro, Brooklyn, NY

What it is: Marry the comfort food classic grilled cheese with the epic comfort breakfast toad in a hole and you have the ultimate hangover cure. At Faro, in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, chef Kevin Adey has mastered the sandwich art form. He lays two buttered slices of sourdough in a pan, one topped with fontina and cheddar cheese, the other with a hole cut out. An egg is cracked into the hole and once that is cooked, that slice of bread is flipped onto the melted cheese slice. This serious sandwich filled with cheesy-eggy goodness is served with a pancetta hash, with peppers, garlic and onions all topped with pimentón oil loaded with paprika and thyme. 

8 of 19 © Katie Burton

Green Eggs

WhereKing Bee, New York City

WhatGreen eggs have gone from book to TV show and now to actual brunch dish at this new Acadian-inspired East Village restaurant. Vegetarian gumbo z'herbes—made with all sorts of seasonal greens, then smoked to give it a bit of ham-like flavor—is the base for this dish with two baked eggs, herbed breadcrumbs and an oyster on top because, well, who doesn't want an oyster on top?

 
9 of 19 Courtesy of Shiba Ramen

Ramen

Where: Shiba Ramen, Emeryville, CA

What: Jake Freed, owner of Shiba Ramen in Emeryville, is a man of science — an organic chemist with a PhD from Harvard University — so when he tells us that ramen is a scientifically viable hangover cure, we listen. Cysteine in the eggs, electrolytes and fluid from the broth; he’s got half a dozen reasons why it works. But we’ll take his word for it, while diving into a bowl of his Miso Ramen, with sautéed miso, ground pork, bean curd, an egg, all in a rich tonkotsu (pork) broth; whatever the reason, our stomachs are satisfied.

10 of 19 © Jeffrey's Grocery

Fried Green Tomatoes Benedict

Where: Jeffrey's Grocery; NYC

What: This West Village oyster bar hosts a packed weekend brunch that’s likely to showcase the restaurant’s focus on seafood. Jeffrey’s puts out a very respectable eggs benny, served over fried green tomatoes, sauced with a pimento hollandaise, and crowned with arugula, roasted red peppers and sweet blue crab meat.

11 of 19 Courtesy of Carrollton Market

Brunch Poutine

Where: Carrollton Market, New Orleans, LA

What:  Carrollton Market’s Creole-tinged New American plates are divided evenly between buttery sweet dishes and...buttery savory ones. From the latter category, we favor the over-the-top brunch poutine: hand-cut fries topped with sausage gravy, cheese curds, crispy bacon and, for good measure, two sunny-side-up eggs.

12 of 19 Courtesy of Bread & Butterfly

Bayonne Ham & Eggs

Where: Bread & Butterfly, Atlanta

What: Executive chef Bryan Stoffelen’s ideal hangover cure is a simple one, but a showstopper — fried egg with Bayonne ham on sourdough. “When coated in Parmesan it has everything you need to turn your day around. Protein, fat and salt,” he says. Just look at that yolk and tell us you don’t want that right now.

 

13 of 19 © Ron Manville

"My Way" Brown Butter Pasta

WhereThe Southern, Nashville

What: Bacon, egg and cheese: a fixture of hangover remedies the world over. At The Southern in Nashville, they're worked into a killer pasta dish. The My Way starts with brown butter linguini, swirled up with goat cheese, bacon lardons and pine nuts. The kicker is two sunny-side up eggs on top. (Not in the mood for My Way? There's also The Highway: chicken and waffles. Either will do you right.) 

14 of 19 Courtesy of Maite

Duck Egg Arepa

WhereMaite, Brooklyn NY

What: You’ve had eggs for brunch countless times — but have you ever had duck eggs? This oh-so-satisfying dish starts with a Colombian corn arepa filled with melted Gouda, surrounded by a smoked paprika-spiked sauce, and topped with that gorgeous egg. Cheesy, salty, carb-y, egg on top? That checks off all our hangover boxes.

15 of 19 © Dennis Prescott

Eggs Benedict Burger

There is something entirely soul satisfying about eating breakfast for dinner. You get to brunch like it's Sunday morning on a Tuesday evening, without the post-breakfast weekend workload. And of all the dishes in brunch world, Eggs Benedict is King of Breakfast Land. So go ahead and burger-ize that Benny and feel great about your midweek dinner choices.

Get the recipe.

16 of 19 © Carey Jones

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Fried Rice

Where: Talde, Brooklyn

What: Top Chef alum Dale Talde cross-pollinates a familiar Chinese takeout dish with Western breakfast ingredients: ample bits of fried egg and sausage upgrade a heap of alcohol-absorbing rice, bits of scallion and red onions. The secret ingredient? Kraft American cheese. Invisible but essential, this is the gooey, pretend-it's-not-glue that holds everything together. Ask for a side of Sriracha ketchup (which Talde serves with Tater Tots).

17 of 19 © Kate Michels

Fried Chicken Benedict

Where: Central Kitchen, San Francisco

What:  In our extensive search for the mightiest brunch out there, we've seen just about every Benedict under the sun. All the hollandaise begins to run together at some point. That's why we have to take notice when someone does something brilliant. Central Kitchen's Fried Chicken Benedict—a buttermilk biscuit, ham, a fried chicken thigh and perfectly poached egg—is almost too many delicious things on one plate. 

18 of 19 © Jill Paider

One Dozen Sunny Side Up Quail Eggs

Where: Tres by José Andrés; Los Angeles

What: Eggs sunny side up are a longtime brunch staple (and formidable foe of hangovers everywhere). A dozen eggs? Now that’s serious firepower. At Tres in Los Angeles, José Andrés opts for tiny quail eggs, with a full dozen on each plate. It’s based on the Cuban dish Huevos a la Cubana—essentially, eggs with rice. Andrés’s version starts with a patty of white rice and onion, and the just-set eggs are draped over the top.

19 of 19 Abby Hocking

Breakfast S'more

Yeah, we went there. Whether you were a slow toaster, holding your stick miles above the flame, or a fire starter, shoving the marshmallow skewered stick straight into the flame, that gooey, slightly burnt marshmallow coated in melted chocolate smashed between two squares of graham crackers was one of the finest creations of modern man. Since we are adults now with adult responsibilities, our schedules are a little tighter and we had to start combining things. So with that in mind, we give you: The Breakfast S'more featuring a beatiful fried egg that, believe us, totally works.

Get the recipe.

