The Eggs Benedict Burger Is Perfect Any Time of Day

There is something entirely soul satisfying about eating breakfast for dinner. You get to brunch like it's Sunday morning on a Tuesday evening, without the post-breakfast weekend workload.
And of all the dishes in brunch world, Eggs Benedict is King of Breakfast Land. So go ahead and burger-ize that Benny and feel great about your midweek dinner choices.
Eggs Benedict Burgers with Caramelized Onions
Makes 4
Ingredients
For the burgers:
- 1lb ground chuck
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon chives, finely diced
- 4 slices of Edam or Gruyere cheese
- 1 tablespoon butter
- Salt and pepper
For the caramelized onions:
- 1 1/2 cups red onion, sliced into half moons
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/4 kosher salt
For the hollandaise:
- 3 large, free-range egg yolks
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
For Assembly:
- 4 eggs
- 4 English muffins
- 1 cup lettuce or your preferred burger greens
Instructions
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
Heat a saucepan over medium heat, and melt 1 tablespoon of butter. When melted, add the sliced red onions and 1/4 teaspoon of salt, and give the pan a toss to coat the onions with butter. Cover, stirring every 5 minutes, and allowing the onions to caramelize for 30 - 35 minutes, until deep golden brown. If the onions become dry, deglaze the pan with a splash of wine (or water/beer/stock).
In a bowl, combine the ground beef, garlic, chives, and parsley. Mix well, and shape into 4 equal sized burger patties. Heat a large frying pan over medium heat, and melt the remaining tablespoon of butter. When melted, fry your burgers for 4 - 5 minutes per side, until cooked through. Place a slice of cheese on each burger, and transfer to the oven to melt (3 minutes).
While the burgers are cooking, prepare the hollandaise sauce. In a blender, combine the egg yolks, lemon juice, and cayenne pepper. With the blender running on low, slowly drizzle in the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until completely emulsified with the egg yolks. Transfer to a dish.
Warm a saucepan of water until almost simmering, and poach your eggs.
Build the burgers with an English muffin, burger patty, 2 tablespoons of caramelized onions, greens and a heaping tablespoon of hollandaise sauce.
Related: Fried Chicken Benedict, the Benedict You Never Knew You Needed
Will It Burger: 3 Gorgeous, Avant-Garde Takes on the Classic
The Burger Might Be Way Older Than You Think