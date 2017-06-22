The Eggs Benedict Burger Is Perfect Any Time of Day

There is something entirely soul satisfying about eating breakfast for dinner. You get to brunch like it's Sunday morning on a Tuesday evening, without the post-breakfast weekend workload.

And of all the dishes in brunch world, Eggs Benedict is King of Breakfast Land. So go ahead and burger-ize that Benny and feel great about your midweek dinner choices.

Eggs Benedict Burgers with Caramelized Onions

Makes 4

Ingredients

For the burgers:

1lb ground chuck

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chives, finely diced

4 slices of Edam or Gruyere cheese

1 tablespoon butter

Salt and pepper

For the caramelized onions:

1 1/2 cups red onion, sliced into half moons

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 kosher salt

For the hollandaise:

3 large, free-range egg yolks

1/2 cup butter, melted

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

For Assembly:

4 eggs

4 English muffins

1 cup lettuce or your preferred burger greens

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Heat a saucepan over medium heat, and melt 1 tablespoon of butter. When melted, add the sliced red onions and 1/4 teaspoon of salt, and give the pan a toss to coat the onions with butter. Cover, stirring every 5 minutes, and allowing the onions to caramelize for 30 - 35 minutes, until deep golden brown. If the onions become dry, deglaze the pan with a splash of wine (or water/beer/stock).

In a bowl, combine the ground beef, garlic, chives, and parsley. Mix well, and shape into 4 equal sized burger patties. Heat a large frying pan over medium heat, and melt the remaining tablespoon of butter. When melted, fry your burgers for 4 - 5 minutes per side, until cooked through. Place a slice of cheese on each burger, and transfer to the oven to melt (3 minutes).

While the burgers are cooking, prepare the hollandaise sauce. In a blender, combine the egg yolks, lemon juice, and cayenne pepper. With the blender running on low, slowly drizzle in the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until completely emulsified with the egg yolks. Transfer to a dish.

Warm a saucepan of water until almost simmering, and poach your eggs.

Build the burgers with an English muffin, burger patty, 2 tablespoons of caramelized onions, greens and a heaping tablespoon of hollandaise sauce.

