Eggo Waffles Grow Up Into a Huge, Messy Burger

This could finally be the Eggo renaissance we’ve been waiting for. It’s been more than 40 years since a chubby little boy first fought with his father over an Eggo. But no longer will the toaster waffle of our youth be relegated to an accompaniment for Saturday morning cartoons.

At C.O. Brown Stadium in Michigan, the Battle Creek Bombers (part of the Northwoods League for college baseball players) are transforming the humble Eggo into something else entirely. After the success last summer of their “Twinkie Dog,” a hot dog with a Twinkie as a bun, the team’s general managers decided to up the ante with the L’eggo My Eggo Burger. Each burger will consist of two patties, two slices of cheese, four slices of bacon, an indeterminately large amount of maple barbecue sauce and three Eggo waffles, toasted to perfection.

In a world dominated by enormous burgers and Frankenfoods created to grab headlines, the L’eggo My Eggo, which goes on sale May 29—opening day—has already staked out a place in the ballpark food hall of fame.

