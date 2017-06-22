Egg Nog Ice Cream Sandwiches Are the Holiday Dessert You've Been Missing

Few things scream “The Holidays like egg nog, candy canes, and sweet indulgence. And this recipe is a delicious holiday dessert explosion of all three. Quick & easy egg nog ice cream, homemade double chocolate cookies, rolled in crushed candy canes. Festively delicious.

Candy Cane Egg Nog Ice Cream Sandwiches

Makes 6 sandwiches

Ingredients

For the ice cream:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 cups prepared egg nog

1 (10 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

For the cookies:

1 stick of butter (1/2 cup)

1/4 cup superfine sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 egg + 1 egg yolk, beaten

1 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 cups, dark chocolate chips (at least 70%)

1 1/2 cups candy canes, chopped

Instructions

Pour egg nog, cream, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla into a large bowl, and stir together. Run through an ice cream maker according to manufacturer's instructions until the mixture starts to chill. Transfer to an airtight container, sprinkle over nutmeg, and freeze at least 4 hours (or overnight).

While the ice cream is freezing, make your cookies.

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

In the bowl of a stand-mixer, cream together butter and sugars. Add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla, and beat into a smooth batter.

Sift the flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda into the batter, and mix together until all of the dry ingredients are incorporated (you may need to scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spoon). Fold your chocolate chips through the batter, getting them completely incorporated.

Line a large baking tray with parchment paper, and spoon tablespoon sized dough balls onto the tray, leaving at least 2 inches between each ball (you may need to use 2 trays). You should have 12 cookies in total.

Bake for 10 - 12 minutes, until the bottoms are browned but the tops are not quite done (they will be nice and chewy after a rest on the counter). Carefully transfer your cookies to a rack and cool completely.

Pour the chopped candy cane on to a plate. Portion out 3 tablespoons of ice cream (or more if you're feeling extra festive) on each of 6 cookies. Top with another cookie, and roll the ice cream in the candy cane. Place in the freezer for a few minutes to help the ice cream to set again, and serve.

