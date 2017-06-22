Edible Greeting Cards Can Make Mail Delicious

I’ve always found greeting cards always a bit cheesy. Now, one company is offering up cards in a variety of other flavors – literally, not metaphorically.

Eat the Fine Print is a small family business selling edible greeting cards. Currently, six options are available in blueberry, strawberry, sweet lime and orange sorbet flavors. Messages range from straightforward – such as “Happy Birthday” and “Cheers” – to somewhat more on the nose – including “I baked you a pie but it wouldn’t fit in the envelope.”

Along those lines, edible greeting cards purport to offer many advantages over icing your thoughts onto a giant cookie cake. The cards are a bit thicker than a piece of paper, but are still small enough to ship with stamps. And they store extremely well: “for 2 years in a cool dry place” according to the company’s website.

Plus, the cards are environmentally friendly for reasons beyond ending up in your stomach instead of your trashcan. The Huffington Post reports they are “made from a mixture of potato starch, palm oil, fruit extract, sucralose…and food coloring. And if you were concerned, each card contains 42 calories, is vegan, gluten-free, sodium-free, soy-free and dairy-free.”

Yes, I know you had your heart is set on saying “Happy Birthday” with Garfield again this year, but edible greeting cards could be a tasty change of pace.

