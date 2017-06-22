Eating Weird Food Might Help You Lose Weight, Study Suggests

Though eating more food certainly isn’t a solid diet plan, eating more types of food might actually help people lose or maintain their weight according to a recent study published in the journal Obesity.

The study looked at people with “food neophilia” – that group of adventurous eaters often referred to as “foodies.” After surveying 502 women across the United States, researchers found that people who ate foods like seitan, beef tongue, Kimchi, rabbit and polenta had a lower body mass index than participants who reported more white bread diet.

The research team believes these results show that encouraging people to be more adventurous with their food choices could lead to better health overall. “These findings are important to dieters because they show that promoting adventurous eating may provide a way for people –especially women – to lose or maintain weight without feeling restricted by a strict diet,” said Brian Wansink, Professor and Director of the Food and Brand Lab at Cornell University and a coauthor of the study. “Instead of sticking with the same boring salad, start by adding something new. It could kick start a more novel, fun and healthy life of food adventure.”

At the very least, it’s a proven fact that people eat less when they’re too scared to try what’s on their plate. Now that’s a diet plan!

