Eating Pizza Involves So Much More Science Than You Thought

For most of us, eating pizza is far from a scientific exercise. Outside of the technology required to place your order online, the rest is just face-shoving and beer-washing-down-ing.

But did you ever think about why almost every pizza eater on Earth folds their slices in half? It’s to keep the end from drooping by affecting its Gaussian Curvature. Don’t have any idea what that means? Well, order up a large pepperoni from the closest pizzeria, settle down and let the PBS Digital Studios show It’s Okay To Be Smart give you more pizza science than you thought possible.

Science is rarely so delicious.

