A "tian" is a French dish that involves summer squash, zucchini, eggplant and other summery vegetables. Tian gets its name from the earthenware dish in which it's traditionally cooked. It's a classic dish in Provence, and it's a classic for a reason: it's simple, beautiful -- in a rustic way—and downright delicious. And as food journalist Daniel Gritzer has pointed out, it's essentially the finale dish in the Disney film "Ratatouille." But it's freezing outside, and the summer vegetables at the grocery store look (and taste) pretty sad right now. So how about making a winter-inspired version of a tian? Beets, sweet potatoes, potatoes and tomatoes roasted with olive oil and rosemary. Pure delight!

Related: 3 Hot Takes on the Hot Toddy

5 Super-Simple Blizzard-Friendly Recipes

5 Embarrassingly Easy Ways to Love Brussels Sprouts