The Easiest, Cheesiest Holiday Appetizers

So, you’re having one of those festive holiday gatherings that everyone is so into right now. We know there’s a temptation to just pop open a bag of greasy chips or dry pretzels and put them in a bowl because “oh the stress of cooking.” But don’t be dramatic. Making your own appetizers should be simple. And the one ingredient that makes them better? Cheese. Every time. Guaranteed. Here are 5 embarrassingly easy appetizers loaded with cheese that will impress your guests.

Two kinds of cheese and two kinds of booze makes this fondue an easy but epic indulgence.

So simple but so elegant, this gorgeous appetizer can be prepped, baked and on your table in 20 minutes.

Don't be intimidated by phyllo dough. It can be very easy to work with and by brushing the sheets with butter you will get a flakey, crispy crust.

You can mix and match different ingredients in these super cute, quick-to-prepare soppressata and goat cheese cones.

Bagel chips are an insanely easy base for these delicious, cheesy bites.

