The Easiest, Cheesiest Holiday Appetizers

© Rob Howard
Farrah Shaikh
June 22, 2017

So, you’re having one of those festive holiday gatherings that everyone is so into right now. We know there’s a temptation to just pop open a bag of greasy chips or dry pretzels and put them in a bowl because “oh the stress of cooking.” But don’t be dramatic. Making your own appetizers should be simple. And the one ingredient that makes them better? Cheese. Every time. Guaranteed. Here are 5 embarrassingly easy appetizers loaded with cheese that will impress your guests.

1. Classic Cheese Fondue

Two kinds of cheese and two kinds of booze makes this fondue an easy but epic indulgence.

2. Baked Camembert with Pears

So simple but so elegant, this gorgeous appetizer can be prepped, baked and on your table in 20 minutes.

3. Goat Cheese & Chorizo Rolls

Don't be intimidated by phyllo dough. It can be very easy to work with and by brushing the sheets with butter you will get a flakey, crispy crust.

4. Soppressata Bundles with Radicchio and Goat Cheese

You can mix and match different ingredients in these super cute, quick-to-prepare soppressata and goat cheese cones.

5. Bagel Chips with Ricotta, Chive Puree and Prosciutto

Bagel chips are an insanely easy base for these delicious, cheesy bites.

Related: Canada's National Dish Gets the Chili Cheese Treatment 
Here's How to Realize Your Dream of Grilled Cheese Falling from the Sky 
5 Ways to Eat Properly Aged Cheese While You Still Can

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up