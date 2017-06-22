Dunkin' Donuts and Pop-Tarts Think You Need More Coffee in Your Life

Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

Dunkin' Donuts and Kellogg's... sitting in a tree... K-I-S-S-I-N-G. First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes limited edition coffee-flavored toaster pastries. 

The breakfast beasts have joined forces to debut Frosted Chocolate Mocha and Vanilla Latte varieties of your favorite excuse to eat candy before noon, aka Pop-Tarts.  

According to a press release, the Chocolate Mocha Pop-Tarts are “filled with chocolatey-espresso goodness and topped with whipped cream-inspired frosting” and the Frosted Vanilla Latte Pop-Tarts boast a "rich, sweet vanilla flavor and coffee-frosting swirl.”

We're not entirely sure what "goodness" is made of, but we'd bet it has something to do with a dangerously high caffeine and sugar content. 

Experience the culinary creation for yourself when the treats hit shelves this week. Or just have a sip of sweet coffee and immediately chew on cardboard for a similar effect. 

