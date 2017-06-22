Dunkin’ Donuts Is the Only Company Brave Enough to Stuff Sausages with Bacon

It seems hundreds, maybe thousands of people have written bacon’s obituary at this point, but the crispy, smoky meat is the highlander of food trends—it cannot be killed by mere mortals. Case in point, the newest “idea” from Dunkin’ Donuts. The East Coast breakfast king invited a representative from Brand Eating in to bear witness to the Bacon Lover’s Sausage Breakfast Sandwich.

“So,” you’re saying to yourself, “they put a piece of bacon on a sausage breakfast sandwich?” Ha! How foolish of you. Topping everything with a slice of bacon is so 2012! (and also 2013, 2014 and spring of 2015). Dunkin’ took their breakfast sausages and stuffed them full of bacon, and then put that on top of an egg and a slice of American cheese.

Right now, the sandwich is still undergoing internal testing (we may have just poo-pooed bacon a bit, but bacon-stuffed sausage tester for Dunkin’ Donuts would not be a bad job). However, determined bacon fiends should look for a limited run in to be determined locations on September 28.

Related: World's Oldest Woman Still Eats Bacon Every Day

This New Seaweed Tastes Like Bacon

Bacon Vs. Sausage: A Breakfast Duel to the Death