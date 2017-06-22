Duck, Duck, Hash to Cure Your Hangover

Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: The Gander, NYC

What: Duck is a mighty delicious animal, and has the salty-fatty-awesome potential to combat your hangover in a most classy way. So we're awestruck by chef Jesse Schenker's triple-duck action: a duck confit hash with smashed Yukon gold potatoes, a poached duck egg, a Port Bearnaise sauce, and—wait for it—duck "chicharrones," made from the fried skin of the duck leg. 

Wash it down with: The Rhubarb and Rose, with Hendrick's gin, cucumber, lime, rhubarb bitters, and rose water, is refreshing enough to cut through all that awesomely rich duck. 

