Duck, Duck, Hash to Cure Your Hangover

Where: The Gander, NYC

What: Duck is a mighty delicious animal, and has the salty-fatty-awesome potential to combat your hangover in a most classy way. So we're awestruck by chef Jesse Schenker's triple-duck action: a duck confit hash with smashed Yukon gold potatoes, a poached duck egg, a Port Bearnaise sauce, and—wait for it—duck "chicharrones," made from the fried skin of the duck leg.

Wash it down with: The Rhubarb and Rose, with Hendrick's gin, cucumber, lime, rhubarb bitters, and rose water, is refreshing enough to cut through all that awesomely rich duck.

