This Duck Confit Cinnamon Roll is the most decadent way to kill your hangover

Courtesy of Comme Ca.
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Comme Ça, Las Vegas 

What: We’ve seen some genius sweet–savory brunch pairings before, but the duck confit cinnamon roll (!) at Comme Ça is next-level. Available only at the Las Vegas location, the roll winds duck confit in between those soft pastry layers, and comes with smoked-bacon frosting and a raspberry compote.

Wash It Down with: Comme Ça’s drinks program, called 18A in honor of the 18th Amendment, is well-known for its quality cocktails; Sam Ross of Milk & Honey helped craft it. The Rose Eight sits somewhere between a high-octane cocktail and a sippable daytime drink, with bourbon, fresh orange and lemon juices, honey grenadine and rose flower water. 

It may be stronger than your usual brunchtime mimosa, but hey, it’s Vegas: The normal rules don’t apply.  

Related: The Nasty McAlister is the Voltron of Hangover Cures 
No Shame Corn Dogs at the Publican in Chicago 
What's the Only Thing Better than Pizza? Fried Pizza

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up