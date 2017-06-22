Duck and Queso? Yes, We Said Duck and Queso

Where: Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile, Austin

What: It's hard to argue with the hangover-annihilating potential of Tex-Mex migas—stir-fried eggs with tomato, onion, and chips. And it's even harder to argue that adding duck confit doesn't make it even better. At Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile, their highbrow migas brings together that duck confit, a ranchero salsa, and corn chips, topped with a sunny-side-up egg. And queso. Because it's Texas. And because every hangover cure is better with delicious gooey cheese.

Wash it down with: The one-two punch of a "Maple Leaf," with Bulleit for the booze, cold-brew coffee, and velvet falernum to sweeten things up.

