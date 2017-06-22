Drug Smugglers Caught Disguising Marijuana as Carrots

Marijuana and carrots have a lot in common. They’re both plants. They both have purported benefits for your eyes. They’re both things little kids say “no” too. But they have one major difference: Carrots aren’t illegal – unless, of course, those things that look like carrots aren’t actually carrots at all.

On Sunday, US Customs and Border Protection Agents stopped a tractor-trailer crossing into the US from Mexico at the Pharr International Bridge in Texas. Though the vehicle purported to be carrying a large shipment of fresh carrots, stashed among the vegetables was a literal ton of marijuana hidden in 2,800 orange, carrot-shaped packages. All that orange was worth a lot of extra green: an estimated $499,000.

According to CNN, an imaging inspection system flagged the truck for a secondary inspection, which is how agents uncovered the contraband. It was so much dope, it took the beds of two pickup trucks to haul all the fake carrots away.

Though officials have certainly found drugs stashed in vegetables before, going through the trouble of disguising marijuana as carrots presented a new twist. “Once again, drug smuggling organizations have demonstrated their creativity in attempting to smuggle large quantities of narcotics across the U.S.-Mexico border,” said Port Director Efrain Solis Jr.

Sounds like there are going to be some very unhappy rabbits. And by “rabbits,” I mean “street dealers.”

[h/t Consumerist]

