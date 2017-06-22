Dreams Can Come True: The World’s First Grilled Cheese Sandwich Subscription Service is Here

The Brits can keep their royal family and their world-class Premier League “Football.” But here’s one thing that probably will get us Americans jealous: our friends across the pond are getting what purports to be “The World’s First Grilled Cheese Sandwich Subscription” service.

The company Cheese Posties recently launched a Kickstarter campaign in an attempt to start delivering grilled cheese sandwiches directly to any “letterbox” in the UK. The plan is to send “all the components of a Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich” to supporters in under 48 hours via the Royal Mail. Then, as Cheese Posties claims, “All you have to do is toast it in the bag we provide and eat it senseless.”

Granted, some assembly is required. Packages arrive with artisan bread, world-class cheese, delicious condiments, “unusual ingredients” and, of course, butter. You have to construct the perfect sandwich yourself. But your weekly subscription gets specifically tailored to your tastes and needs, letting subscribers choose options like savory versus sweet or going gluten-free.

The cost of the service is pegged for just £3.99 weekly (or about $6.25 by US standards) postage included. Unfortunately, the Kickstarter appears to be just for raising initial funding: though some of the rewards include Cheese Posties and a vinyl sticker, you can’t sign up for weekly subscriptions quite yet.

Balsamic Blueberry & Cream Cheese

The other unfortunate thing is that though they are willing to accept pledges from anywhere in the world, grilled cheese sandwiches will only be sent within the UK.

I smell an entrepreneur opportunity for some savvy American foodie – and that opportunity smells like cheese!

