This Doughnut Is Filled with an Entire Christmas Dinner

Courtesy of Karmarama
Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

If we’ve learned only one thing this season, it’s that people have developed an affinity for putting holiday flavors in places they do not belong. But here’s a mash-up we have not seen before: the Christmas dinner doughnut. The creation—from a bakery in England in cahoots with a creative agency—is called the Ho-Ho-Honut. It is a sage-infused doughnut filled with sausage-and-onion gravy, dusted with turkey salt and a roasted potato crumble, then finished with smoked-maple syrup, candied bacon and a cranberry glaze. We’ve had delicious bacon doughnuts, but something about ordering Christmas dinner by the dozen feels against nature. Then again, the American superstars behind Salt and Straw worked magic with turkey ice cream. Perhaps the Brits deserve the benefit of the doubt. 

The doughnuts are available, while supplies last, at Godfreys in Essex for £2.25 or about $3.50. 

