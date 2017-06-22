Doritos and Cheetos Fans Will Go Crazy Over These Walking Tacos

Frito Lay and Top N Go have given birth to your new favorite post-binge drinking, late-night snack.

The Walking Taco, which comes in a few flavors—Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese Doritos, Original Fritos, Original Ruffles and Tostitos—offers a wider half bag so you can top the chips with literally anything your vodka-fueled appetite desires.

Melted cheese? You've got it. Chili? Knock yourself out. Hot fudge? Sounds disgusting, but we're not here to judge. The possibilities are truly endless.

Unfortunately, you'll have to be in the right place at the right time to experience the culinary masterpiece, as it is only in select locations. Click here for a list of current vendors and stops on the "road tour."

Drink and eat responsibly.