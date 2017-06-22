A ‘Dorito Pie’ Made from a Full-Size Bag Is the Bar Food of Your Dreams

Mike Pomranz
June 22, 2017

Where: AMK Kitchen, Chicago

What: Give credit to Executive Chef Barney Smith for creating a “Dorito Pie” – his take on a classic Frito pie, but with Cool Ranch Doritos – that’s about as close as the snack brand gets to fine dining. AMK’s chip-topping chili is made from generous amounts of brisket that have been simmered low and slow for three hours, before the dish is finished off with white cheddar, sour cream, pico de gallo and the added kick of their tasty Tough Guy Hot Sauce. But give Smith huge bonus points for offering up this awesome bar food – which usually only comes atop a small snack-size bag – in special “secret menu” form, allowing customers to order a full-size 10.5 ounce bag of Dorito Pie madness if they put in a special request with their server.

Wash it down with: Beverage Director Jon Ruiz suggests pairing it with an IPA Mule – his take on a Moscow mule that features Anchor’s Hophead Vodka. “The IPA Mule is super refreshing and is a nice foil for the salty and spicy mix of Doritos and chili,” says Ruiz.

