Donald Trump’s Head As Familiar Foods Is Quite Unappetizing

© imgur
Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

If the idea of Donald Trump running a country terrifies you more than anything in the world, then you haven't seen Donald Trump's head in Spam form. 

Our president-elect has fallen victim to a vicious, albeit hilarious Reddit thread that photoshops a certain notoriously unflattering picture of Trump (and his chins) onto a range of people and things. 

Related: SMARTPHONES REPLACED WITH BUTTER IS THE INTERNET'S LATEST PHOTOSHOP WIN

The results have varied from notable figures in pop culture to a melting candle, but one of the most common photo-altering choices is food. 

Here are just a few of our favorite creations: 

Trump Sausages: links that aren't part of a fence between the US and Mexico

Trump Ice Cream: a nod to this TIME magazine cover, we're sure

Banana Trump: your daily serving of potassium and angry Tweets 

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up