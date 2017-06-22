Don’t Miss Out on Free Ice Cream Today

It may not feel quite like spring in much of the country, but that hasn’t stopped us before.

It’s finally here! Free Cone Day is TODAY! Find your local Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop: https://t.co/BOrk2Px8yj pic.twitter.com/Gztz4yg1eV — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 12, 2016

Today is that special annual occasion for anyone who loves things that are free, and ice cream —Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day. This underappreciated holiday has occurred since 1979, and it never stops being awesome.

Free cone day is on from noon until 8 pm – find your closest location here. Our advice? Map out a plan and try to visit a few spots throughout the afternoon. They even encourage stopping by for second helpings.

As Ben and Jerry’s says, “Why wait for next year’s Free Cone Day? Just get back in line for another free cone. Over and over again. We’re not counting. Really, go for it.”