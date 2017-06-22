Don’t Call It a Cronut: Croissant Doughnut Coming to Dunkin’ Donuts Next Week

Cronut impersonators are nothing new, but the pastry knockoff game may have hit its tipping point: Dunkin’ Donuts is set to roll out its take on the doughnut-croissant hybrid next week.

Of course, what Dunkin’ will have is definitely not a Cronut. Cronut is a trademark of the James Beard Award winner Dominique Ansel, and Dunkin’ Donuts has gone to great pains to note that what it is releasing on November 3 is a “Croissant Donut.”

In an interview with the Associated Press, John Costello, Dunkin’ Donuts’ president of Global Marketing and Innovation, specifically stated, “Are we copying a specific bakery in New York? The answer is no.” See, that’s why he’s the president of Innovation, not the president of Copying Stuff.

How does Dunkin’ claim its Croissant Donut will differ from the original? Unlike a real Cronut, it won’t have any filling, instead settling for the same glaze as a standard Dunkin’ glazed doughnut. Also, it will fall somewhere in the middle on the high–priced hybrid food scale: Retailing for $2.50, a Croissant Donut is half the price of a Cronut, but still significantly more than say, a Boston Kreme.

The doughnut giant also says its experiment in breakfast won’t be hanging around for long, telling the AP that Croissant Donuts will be available for only a limited time. So if you want to compare and contrast, you better hurry up.

Related: Best Doughnut Shops on Instagram

Ultimate Doughnut Duel: Dunkin' Donuts vs Krispy Kreme

A Decadent Caramel Corn Doughnut You Can Make At Home