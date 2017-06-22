Does This Burrito Chain Have Burgers On the Brain?

Sometimes, when one relationship is feeling a touch of turmoil, we may start to fantasize about greener grass. Or, perhaps, a better burger.

Chipotle, who has been undergoing what seems to be endless food safety drama of late, filed a trademark request for the name Better Burger earlier this month.

This isn’t the first time that Chipotle has explored expanding their brand concept to other areas. They are also investors in Asian-inspired ShopHouse and Pizzeria Locale.

Chipotle’s public filing of its annual report offered its "fundamental principles" as "finding the very best sustainably raised ingredients, prepared and cooked using classical methods in front of the customer, and served in an interactive format." Furthering: “We may also determine not to move forward with any further expansion of ShopHouse or Pizzeria Locale or to invest in other restaurant concepts."

Before the foodborne illness scandals, Chipotle was put on the map by their fast-casual concept featuring customized orders and fresh ingredients, a model that could easily be implemented in a burger shop.

It appears a Better Burger chain may be on the horizon. Until then we’re going to fantasize about a co-branded launch celebrating the chain featuring burger burritos

[h/t Bloomberg]