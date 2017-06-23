DIY Microwave Popcorn Is Way Easier Than You Know

Store-bought microwave popcorn is such an easy snack it might seem like Orville Redenbacher made a deal with the devil, but there’s really no reason to go to the store and buy it. With just a good ol’ fashioned brown paper bag, a little oil, salt, and of course, some popcorn kernels, you can whip up a bag of microwave popcorn in just couple minutes.

YouTube’s The King of Random recently demonstrated this method in a video, racking up over 300,000 views in just one day. There are a few benefits to DIY. First, you can season it yourself – for instance, go from standard microwave popcorn to addictive kettle corn by just adding a little sugar. Plus, many claim that microwavable popcorn bought from the big brands can have dangerous chemicals with negative health effects.

But the biggest benefit of making your own popcorn bags: You don’t have to worry about which side is up. Screw you, microwave popcorn bag! Don’t tell me how to live my life!

Related: Watch Popcorn Kernels Exploding in Slo Mo

Dispensing Candy from Your Fridge's Ice Maker is Sheer Internet Brilliance

World's First Space Whiskey is About to Come Back to Earth