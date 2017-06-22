DIY Fish & Chips That Will Blow Your Mind

In Atlantic Canada, fish and chips are serious business. During the June to September tourist season, small beach shacks open in cottage country to serve amazing fish and chips, fried clams, scallops and lobster rolls made from the catch brought in by fishermen that morning. The taste is unbelievable and unforgettable. For me, this how to spend the last gasp of summer. Beach, sunshine, fresh fish and a side of peas. Perfect.

This is my take on a classic, Beer-Battered Fish and Chips. Stacked.

Beer-Battered Fish and Chips

Serves 6

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons finely diced dill pickle

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

Salt and pepper

3 pounds new potatoes

Canola oil

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne

Zest of 1 lemon

One 12-ounce bottle dark beer

1½ pounds haddock fillets

6 burger buns

Preheat the oven to 225°. Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

In a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise, lemon juice, dill pickle, mustard and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Refrigerate the tartar sauce to chill.

Scrub the potatoes to remove any dirt, dry them but do not peel them. Thinly slice the potatoes into chips. In a Dutch oven, heat 2 inches of canola oil to 350°. Working in batches, drop about 1½ cups of potatoes into the oil at a time, and cook them until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer them to the prepared baking sheet to remove excess oil, season with salt and keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the rest of the potatoes.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, garlic powder, cayenne, lemon zest, and 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper, and mix well. Pour in the beer and whisk to remove any lumps, making a smooth batter. Cut the fish into pieces slightly larger than the base of the buns. Dip the fish in the batter and coat well.

Working in batches, carefully place the fish in the oil, and fry for 4 to 5 minutes, turning frequently, until golden brown. Transfer to the baking sheet with your chips to keep warm.

Peas

1 tablespoon butter

1½ cups frozen peas

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons aged cheddar cheese

Pinch of salt and pepper

In a saucepan on medium heat, melt the butter. Add the peas and cook for about 5 minutes, until they’re warm, but still firm. Add the cream, lemon juice and cheese, and cook for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

