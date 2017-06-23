DIY Chocolate Balloon Bowls Are the New Fun Way to Play with Your Dessert

There are so many great things you can make out of chocolate—giant eggs, selfies, the world’s most charming man. But bowls are a tried and true object of chocolate construction. One downside to making your bowls out of chocolate at home is that they can stick to whatever you’re molding them around and break. Here’s an easy way around that, though: Use a balloon. The folks from the Rebel Circus YouTube channel have a simple how-to for balloon bowls that you can check out above. And there’s no worry of any stuck chocolate or broken bowls. To remove the balloon, all you have to do is pop it.

