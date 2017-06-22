Dispensing Candy from Your Fridge’s Ice Maker is Sheer Internet Brilliance

It was an idea so genius it had to be shared with the internet: using your refrigerator’s ice machine as a candy dispenser.

Yesterday, a Reddit user posted a photo to the “Pics” subreddit proclaiming: “As a grown man, I thought this was a better use for my ice maker...frozen candy dispenser!” The image of an ice bucket packed with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups was quickly voted to the top of the site.

Understanding the implication of this popularity, this savvy “inventor” took the next logical step, jumping over to the “Videos” subreddit and posting footage of his dispenser in action – now spitting out what appears to be M&M’s or Skittles or Reese’s Pieces, as well as the aforementioned Peanut Butter Cups.

Despite our rushing home to try this and the Reddit video reaching 1 million views, the next step seems painfully obvious… We should all get into the refrigerator repair business. There’s going to be a lot of work in that field coming up.

