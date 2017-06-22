Disney Just Unveiled The New Menus for Its Epcot Food & Garden Festival

The food at Disney World’s upcoming Epcot International Food & Garden Festival will be a smorgasbord of flashy, farm-to-table gourmet fare, featuring the kind of dishes you’d expect to see at restaurants that actually ban tank tops, shorts and flip flops...instead of catering to that sartorial crowd.

The Mouse House has revealed 50 special menu items that will be available during the festival’s 90-day run (from March 1 to May 29). They’ll all be served at the 15 “Outdoor Kitchens” located around Epcot’s World Showcase Promenade—including two new “Kitchens” this year, Northern Bloom and The Berry Basket.

Among the theme park’s surprisingly gourmet festival offerings are options like seared scallops with French green beans, butter potatoes and applewood smoked bacon; poulet aux écrevisses (baked chicken with crawfish); ahi tuna poke; beef tenderloin tips; Caribbean conch salad; warm wild berry buckle with pepper berry sorbet; and pear cider-brined shredded corned beef. The dishes will also have beverage pairings (alcoholic and non-alcoholic, natch) and there will be vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and gluten-friendly (may or may not have gluten, but probably not a lot) choices available, too.

The festival is primarily meant to usher in and celebrate spring, while highlighting more than 70 Disney-themed topiaries alongside a plethora of gardens and flower towers. But, it also functions as an opportunity for Disney World to show off examples of the food that it proudly—and justifiably so—produces onsite in its various sustainable hydroponic greenhouses, fish farm and gardens. (Epcot’s The Land Pavilion grows more than 30 tons of fruit and veg per year, all of which are served throughout the four theme parks.)

So, if you’re heading to Disney World, you might want to forgo the 167-minute long line for Test Track and head across the lake to get your fancy food on. Then, while you’re digesting, hop on Living with the Land, the boat ride that takes you on a tour of the park’s hydroponic farm and biotech activities.