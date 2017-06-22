Everyone Will Want to Be Your Guest with This 'Beauty & the Beast' Le Creuset Pot

Lumiere and Cogsworth may want to warn the cookware because there's a new soup pot that's ready to steal the show.

In celebration of Disney's live-action re-telling of Beauty & the Beast, Le Creuset has teamed up with Williams Sonoma to create a limited edition soup pot that will certainly put all other stovetop options to shame.

Featuring a cobalt blue enamel with two iconic roses, the cast iron pot also boasts a gold knob with the ever-so-appropriate inscription of "Be Our Guest." This is obviously the only pot you'll be able to use for future dinner parties, because nothing is more satisfying than hearty stews and soups served with a side of playful nostalgia.

According to a press release posted by Business Wire, the collaboration is a match made in culinary heaven. "Disney is an iconic brand that brings nostalgia and delight to people of all ages," said Janet Hayes, president of WIlliams Sonoma. "In partnership with Le Creuset, Williams Sonoma is pleased to offer this special-edition pot to those who loved the original film and the next generation who gets to experience this legendary story for the first time. We are also thrilled to welcome Disney fans into our stores for one-of-a-kind experiences."

The pot retails for $280 and is available here on Williams Sonoma's website. Unfortunately, the quantity is limited with only 500 units produced prior to March 7 (when it will also be available on Le Creuset's site.)

This really shouldn't be Disney's first foray into cooking partnerships, as the possibilities are certainly endless. In fact, we'd like to place an early request for a Mrs. Potts teapot, please. It makes entirely too much sense.