Did Someone Order Pizza-Packaged Condoms?

Condom wrappers are usually pretty boring. After all, it’s a product that does a pretty good job selling itself. But this is one packaging concept we hope takes off: condoms stashed inside their own little pizza boxes.

Marina Malygina, the Russian designer who came up with the fun idea, says she was inspired by an episode of the show Friends where Joey, trying to choose between sex and food, said, “I want both!” Malygina also points out, “Pizza and sex are important parts of modern culture.” Have truer words ever been spoken?

The need for a tiny condom-sized pizza box is completely impractical, but since opening a condom wrapper is notoriously difficult, it’d probably be nice to have an easy first step to get your confidence going.

There’s also that other longstanding connection between pizza and sex. You know, the one from less TV-appropriate things than Friends that I swear I have never, ever watched. All I’m saying is there may be some much more interesting Seamless deliveries in the future.

