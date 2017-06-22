Dessert Is Better When Beer and Chocolate Collide

We haven’t kept our love affair with craft beer hidden. And we feel it is becoming well known that a day doesn’t go by without a mid afternoon chocolate fix. So when there is the opportunity to consume both in one sitting, we take it.

Moonstruck Chocolates, a Portland-based chocolatier specializing in hand-crafted confections, has teamed up with some of our favorite Oregon craft breweries—Deschutes, Full Sail, Rogue Ales and Widmer Brothers to create beer-infused chocolates ($30). Each shaped like a beer bottle with a perfectly replicated bottle top for each brew, the truffles are flavored with 4 different beer-centric flavors. In a pack of 12, you can try Deschutes seriously delicious Black Butte Porter, a hoppy Full Sail IPA, Rogue’s Hazelnut Brown and Widmer’s citrusy Hefe all wrapped in subtle dark chocolate. And unlike other beer-based chocolates, the true flavors of the craft beers shine.

Moonstruck ships nationally, just in time for a fun St. Patrick's Day gift, or a whenever you need a boozy afternoon snack.