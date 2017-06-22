Delicious Wordplay: Blackwood BBQ’s Briskets N’ Gravy

Where: Blackwood BBQ, Chicago

What: Biscuits and gravy you've heard of but how about briskets and gravy? This beast of a brunch dish involves 14-hour slow-smoked brisket hanging out on a housemade biscuit with pork gravy—in case you need a little more meat with your meat. We like the way the punny kids think in Chicago.

Bonus tip: Blackwood opens at 7:30am on weekdays, so on those days where you've slightly over-imbibed on a weeknight (we're not the only ones who do that, right?) they've got you covered.

