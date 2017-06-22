A Deli Classic Gets All Brunched Up

© Andrea Behrends
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Pinewood Social; Nashville

What: Reuben sandwich: perfect hangover cure. Eggs Benedict: ditto. What about the two together? At Pinewood Social, chef Josh Habiger starts off with a sophisticated, Reuben-inspired base: rye toast, sliced corned beef tongue, sauerkraut and house-made Thousand Island dressing. Then on goes the hollandaise and poached egg, whose runny yolk unifies this dish into one coherent, delicious pile of brunch.  

Wash it down with: The Gentleman-Mosa, an unorthodox take on the mimosa, with brandy and Amaro CioCiaro along with orange juice and Victory Winter Cheers ale. 

