Deep-Fried Sriracha Is the Snack You’ve Been Waiting For

If you’re looking to whip up a new buzzworthy food item, a couple solid places to start are “deep-fried anything” and “Sriracha-flavored.” So of course Amy Erickson over at Oh Bite It – who has absolutely cornered the crazy deep-fried market with concoctions like the Deep-Fried Pumpkin Spice Latte and Deep-Fried Eggnog – decided to just cut out the middleman and whip up a Deep-Fried Sriracha .

Now, before you go squeezing a bottle of Rooster Sauce into your deep fryer, know that Erickson has included a couple other ingredients besides oil and the chili sauce. And by “a couple,” I mean literally two: cornbread mix and an egg.

And if these little fried Sriracha cornbread bites are anything as good as described, you won’t care what they’re called. “Out of all the wacky, crazy and tasty things I’ve ever fried,” writes Erickson, “THIS one is my favorite and best tasting crazy creation to date!”

Um, you had me at “dip them into some cool blue cheese.” Oh wait, she didn’t say that part yet. She suggests dipping them in some blue cheese!

Find her recipe here and report back on how they taste.

Related: Yes, You Can Fry All Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

The Deep-Fried Candy Corn Recipe Your Body Was Hoping You'd Never Find

Now You Can Get Your Hands on Sriracha Beer