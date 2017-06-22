The Deep-Fried Rat From KFC Is Almost Certainly Not a Deep-Fried Rat

Can we all just admit that this guy in California who claims KFC served him a deep-fried rat probably was not served a deep-fried rat?

I’m not saying it couldn’t happen. Based on true stories we’ve heard over the years, I wouldn’t put it past a fast food employee to accidently serve a deep-fried rat. A KFC in the UK, for instance, accidentally served someone a deep-fried hand towel just last year. Hell, I wouldn’t put it past a fast food employee to purposely serve a deep-fried rat. People at fast food restaurants have been known to spit in a cop’s food and trade burgers for weed.

But if the chicken tender in question really was a rat, it would probably be pretty easy to prove at this point. Yes, the Facebook photos showing the KFC tender do show something that resembles some sort of small animal with a tail.

But here we are, the week after the original incident, and Devorise Dixon, the man who made the initial claim, can’t be found by either reporters or KFC itself. And according to CNN, the piece of “rat chicken” is completely MIA, even though KFC offered to pay to have it independently tested.

For its part, KFC seems to be taking the incident in stride, stating, “KFC has made various attempts to contact this customer, but he is refusing to talk to us directly or through an attorney. Our chicken tenders often vary in size and shape, and we currently have no evidence to support this allegation.”

Who was it who said, “A tail doth not a rat make”? Just me? OK, I’ll take credit for that.

