Deep-Fried Avocado, the Secret Burger Topping You Need to Use

If you've never fried avocados, then prepare for a life-changing bit of delicious heaven. Crispy on the outside, silken on the inside, they’re the perfect addition to these burgers.

Double Cheeseburgers with Fried Avocado Wedges and Lime Mayo

Makes 4 burgers

For the burgers:

2 lbs ground chuck

1 tablespoon butter

For the fried avocado:

2 ripe avocados

1/2 cup flour

1 egg, beaten

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Vegetable oil, for frying

For Assembly

8 slices American cheese

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 cup lettuce

4 tablespoons mayo

1 tablespoon lime juice

4 burger buns

Preheat your oven to 225 degrees. Heat 2 inches of vegetable oil in a deep, high sided pan to 350 degrees.

Prepare 3 bowls, 1 with your flour, 1 with the beaten egg, and 1 with the panko.

Peel and slice avocado into 3/4 inch wedges.

Working in batches, dredge the avocado pieces in flour, then the egg wash, and finally the panko, getting them well coated.

Fry each avocado wedge for 1 1/2 minutes, flipping half way through, until nice and crispy. Transfer the avocado wedges to a rack set over a baking tray, and place in the preheated oven to keep warm.

Heat a large frying pan over medium high.

Shape your beef into 8 burger patties, slightly larger then your bun.

Melt your butter in the pan, and working in batches, fry your burgers for 3 - 4 minutes per side.

Top the cooked patties with a slice of cheese, double them up and place them on baking sheet in the oven for 5 minutes until the cheese melts.

In a small bowl, mix together your mayo and lime juice. Build your burgers with a stack of 2 patties, 3 avocado wedges, 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, lettuce, and 1 tablespoon of mayo. Serve immediately.

