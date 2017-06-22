Deep-Fried Avocado, the Secret Burger Topping You Need to Use

If you've never fried avocados, then prepare for a life-changing bit of delicious heaven. Crispy on the outside, silken on the inside, they’re the perfect addition to these burgers.
Double Cheeseburgers with Fried Avocado Wedges and Lime Mayo
Makes 4 burgers
For the burgers:
- 2 lbs ground chuck
- 1 tablespoon butter
For the fried avocado:
- 2 ripe avocados
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- Vegetable oil, for frying
For Assembly
- 8 slices American cheese
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1 cup lettuce
- 4 tablespoons mayo
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 4 burger buns
Preheat your oven to 225 degrees. Heat 2 inches of vegetable oil in a deep, high sided pan to 350 degrees.
Prepare 3 bowls, 1 with your flour, 1 with the beaten egg, and 1 with the panko.
Peel and slice avocado into 3/4 inch wedges.
Working in batches, dredge the avocado pieces in flour, then the egg wash, and finally the panko, getting them well coated.
Fry each avocado wedge for 1 1/2 minutes, flipping half way through, until nice and crispy. Transfer the avocado wedges to a rack set over a baking tray, and place in the preheated oven to keep warm.
Heat a large frying pan over medium high.
Shape your beef into 8 burger patties, slightly larger then your bun.
Melt your butter in the pan, and working in batches, fry your burgers for 3 - 4 minutes per side.
Top the cooked patties with a slice of cheese, double them up and place them on baking sheet in the oven for 5 minutes until the cheese melts.
In a small bowl, mix together your mayo and lime juice. Build your burgers with a stack of 2 patties, 3 avocado wedges, 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, lettuce, and 1 tablespoon of mayo. Serve immediately.
