Deep-Fried Avocado, the Secret Burger Topping You Need to Use

© Dennis Prescott
Dennis Prescott
June 22, 2017

If you've never fried avocados, then prepare for a life-changing bit of delicious heaven. Crispy on the outside, silken on the inside, they’re the perfect addition to these burgers.

Double Cheeseburgers with Fried Avocado Wedges and Lime Mayo

Makes 4 burgers

For the burgers:

  • 2 lbs ground chuck
  • 1 tablespoon butter

For the fried avocado:

  • 2 ripe avocados
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

For Assembly

  • 8 slices American cheese
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 cup lettuce
  • 4 tablespoons mayo 
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 4 burger buns

Preheat your oven to 225 degrees. Heat 2 inches of vegetable oil in a deep, high sided pan to 350 degrees. 
Prepare 3 bowls, 1 with your flour, 1 with the beaten egg, and 1 with the panko. 
Peel and slice avocado into 3/4 inch wedges.
Working in batches, dredge the avocado pieces in flour, then the egg wash, and finally the panko, getting them well coated. 
Fry each avocado wedge for 1 1/2 minutes, flipping half way through, until nice and crispy. Transfer the avocado wedges to a rack set over a baking tray, and place in the preheated oven to keep warm. 

Heat a large frying pan over medium high. 
Shape your beef into 8 burger patties, slightly larger then your bun.
Melt your butter in the pan, and working in batches, fry your burgers for 3 - 4 minutes per side. 
Top the cooked patties with a slice of cheese, double them up and place them on baking sheet in the oven for 5 minutes until the cheese melts. 

In a small bowl, mix together your mayo and lime juice. Build your burgers with a stack of 2 patties, 3 avocado wedges, 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, lettuce, and 1 tablespoon of mayo. Serve immediately. 

Related: The Best of Stacked Burgers 
Inside David Chang's First and Possibly Only Burger Will It Burger?
3 Gorgeous Avant-Garde Takes on the Classic 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up