Deep Food Thoughts with Cookie Monster

If you don’t have kids, you probably haven’t thought about Cookie Monster in a long time. But Cookie Monster has been thinking about all sorts of things.

He shares a lot of his food-related epiphanies in a new "Shower Thoughts" video. “Shower thoughts”—for those not in the know—are basically “Deep Thoughts” for a new generation, the kind of existential epiphanies we tend to have while our brains are functioning at their optimal peak, which of course pretty much only happens in the shower. They even have their own very popular section on Reddit, which helped inspire the video. The people over at The Watercooler decided to pick some of their favorites from the social news site, and the furry blue monster read them in some of New York City’s most famous museums. Why museums? Well, we don’t exactly know, but there’s something that seems right about hearing one of our childhood heroes wax philosophical in front of impressionist masterpieces.

[h/t Laughing Squid]

