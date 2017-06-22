The Decade of Shake Shack Celebration is Going to be Huge and Delicious

June 22, 2017

Since opening 10 years ago in Madison Square Park, Shake Shack has dominated New York’s hamburger scene, redefined fast food for a generation interested in higher quality and spawned outposts around the world. Danny Meyer and company are celebrating the anniversary from June 9 to 13, with a series of one-time-only burger collaborations from a showstopping array of guest chefs, including David Chang and April Bloomfield. 

Shake Shack now makes burgers as far away as Dubai, but it started out as a hot dog cart. CEO Randy Garutti remembers the early days when they made everything in the super high-end kitchens of Eleven Madison Park. Meyer’s restaurant group doesn’t own the four-star restaurant anymore, but chef Daniel Humm is honoring their shared history. For Shack’s official June 12 birthday, he’ll prepare a fancy black truffle burger. There will also be a hot dog cart in the park for one day only: Customers can pay what they want for a dog, with all proceeds benefitting the Madison Square Park Conservancy.

If you want a burger, you may have to clear your schedule. According to Garutti, the plan is to offer 1,000 burgers a day. “When we run out, we run out. I would show up early.”

And because there is no birthday without a cake, Cronut master and ’shroom burger fan Dominique Ansel will bring one by. Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati hinted at its mass: Ansel requires “a four-by-eight-foot table that can hold a massive cake, and at least 12 feet of vertical clearance.” 

Monday June 9

Chef: Daniel Boulud

Burger: The Piggie Shack

Shack beef-blend topped with DBGB’s BBQ pulled pork, jalapeño mayo, Boston lettuce and mustard-vinegar slaw.


© Evan Sung

Tuesday June 10

Chef: David Chang

Burger: Momofuku Shrimp Stack

Shack beef-blend cheeseburger topped with a smoked and griddled shrimp patty, Momofuku hozon sauce, Bibb lettuce, pickled onion and salted cucumber.


© Evan Sung

Wednesday June 11

Chef: Andrew Zimmern

Burger: AZ Cabrito Butter Burger

Goat burger with herb butter topped with roasted tomato, charred onion and sweet pickle.


© Evan Sung

Thursday June 12

Chef: Daniel Humm

Burger: The Humm Burger

Shack beef-blend Gruyère cheeseburger topped with all-natural applewood-smoked bacon, celery relish, Bibb lettuce, truffle mayo and, in the words of culinary director Rosati, “We’re shaving a ton of black truffle on this guy.”


© Evan Sung

Friday June 13

Chef: April Bloomfield

Burger: The Breslin Burger

Breslin beef-blend burger topped with all-natural applewood-smoked bacon and Tickler English cheddar cheese sauce. 


© Evan Sung

