Death Star Waffle Maker Ironically Brings Life to Waffles

As anticipation for Star Wars: Episode VII continues to ramp up, online store ThinkGeek has begun selling the must-have waffle maker for Star Wars nerds. Move over, Darth Vader waffle maker!

Since the Death Star is known throughout the Star Wars universe as the ultimate destroyer of things, it’s kind of ironic that this Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker actually creates instead of destroys—bringing Death Star–shaped waffles to your breakfast. Or, for those of you on the Dark Side, other meals of the day.

The ThinkGeek exclusive retails for a “how much do I really need another waffle maker” price of $39.99.

But the site boasts that it’s “Perfect for all your evil waffle needs.” Well, those are some needs I have been severely overlooking.

