The Darth Vader Toaster, for the Geeky Kitchen That Has Everything

SkyMall.com
Mike Pomranz
June 22, 2017

Your toast can now join the dark side! Or the medium side! Or the light side!

If you’ve already had all the fun you plan to making panda toast you can move on to Star Wars toast with a Darth Vader toaster. This officially licensed appliance is shaped like Darth Vader’s helmet, and it brands each bread slice with the Star Wars logo.

With Episode VII still more than a year away, eating sandwiches made from Star Wars toast might be the best option you have to pass the time. At the very least, it sure as hell beats rewatching The Phantom Menace.

Now we just need George Lucas to put out some officially licensed cold cuts.  Maybe some Bobalogna Fett?

