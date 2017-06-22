We readily admit that we have concocted and devoured some crazy combinations of food when intoxicated or hungover. Mixing together tooth-shatteringly sweet with savory, greasy with creamy, even boozy with whatever else is in the pantry (hello, pasta boiled in red wine!). Because these dishes seem to balance the serious debauchery we imposed on our bodies, it is surprising to us that more elite chefs haven’t explored more “Drunken” combinations to serve at their restaurants. Chefs know as much anyone about combining flavors AND partying hard. Finally, one of NYC and SF’s most creative chefs has done it and made quite a Frankenstein monster of comfort food. Danny Bowien (Mission Chinese) joined forces with Kellogg’s to create some brilliant breakfast dishes. The James Beard award winner, known for his bold flavors and reinventions of classic Asian cuisine, selected five iconic Kellogg’s cereals and put his magic touch on each.

Cooking with cereal isn’t new to Bowien, in fact, Corn Flakes are crushed in his original Mission Chinese Food recipe of Tea Smoked Eel. FWx editors got to sample a selection of his new attempts at incorporating cereal dishes and were blown away by Bowien’s bacon-infused milk (yes, you read that right), the simplicity of a fried egg over Corn Pops and the perfectly rich combination of peanut butter and Mini Wheats.

If you’re feeling some after effects of New Year’s right about now, Bowien was nice enough to provide us with recipes so you can try these combinations yourself. Enjoy!

CORN POPS Benton’s Bacon Broth & Fried Egg

Serving: 4-5 ppl

Ingredients:

Kellogg's® Corn Pops

Corn Pops 1 lb Benton’s bacon or very high quality smoky bacon, diced

3 cups soy milk

1 cup chicken stock

1 egg

Ingredients for garnish

Maldron salt

Togarashi

Instruction for bacon broth:

1. Slowly fry the bacon until crispy, reserve bits for garnish.

2. Add chicken stock and soy milk, bring to a simmer and skim any foam that rises to surface.

3. Fry 1 egg per guest and season with Maldon salt and togarashi.

To serve:

Fill bowls with broth, cereal, egg, garnish with togarashi chili powder and bacon bits.

FROSTED MINI WHEATS, Cashew Butter, Peanut Milk & Persimmon Jam

Serving: 4-5 ppl

Ingredients:

4 cups Kellogg's® Frosted Flakes

Frosted Flakes 2 cups persimmon jam

2 cups cashew butter, mixed with 1 cup organic peanut butter

1 quart organic whole milk

1 cup organic peanut butter

1 tbsp agave syrup

1 cup ice

Ingredients for garnish:

1 cup roasted peanuts

3 tbsp flax seeds, toasted and ground course in a food processor

Instructions for the peanut milk:

Combine organic whole milk, organic peanut butter, agave syrup, and ice in a blender and blend over highest setting until combined.

To serve:

1. Plate cashew butter, jam, in the center of a large plate.

2. Top with cereal and seed/nut garnishes.

3. Serve with glass of peanut milk.

Related: FWx Beer Hacks: How to Open a Beer Without a Bottle Opener

8 Genius Things to Make with Stale Cereal

Brewery Admits to Causing Count Chocula Shortage